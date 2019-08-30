Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 16244 16th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
16244 16th Ave SW
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16244 16th Ave SW
16244 16th Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
16244 16th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166
Gunthers Highland View
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Gregory Heights Family Home - Single Family Home located in the desirable Gregory Heights neighborhood of Burien. Walking distance to Schools, parks, Swim club and Bus line.
(RLNE5123714)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16244 16th Ave SW have any available units?
16244 16th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burien, WA
.
Is 16244 16th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
16244 16th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16244 16th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 16244 16th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burien
.
Does 16244 16th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 16244 16th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 16244 16th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16244 16th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16244 16th Ave SW have a pool?
Yes, 16244 16th Ave SW has a pool.
Does 16244 16th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 16244 16th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 16244 16th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 16244 16th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16244 16th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 16244 16th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
Similar Pages
Burien 1 Bedrooms
Burien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with Parking
Burien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burien Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Des Moines, WA
Tukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WA
Parkland, WA
Kenmore, WA
Mukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WA
Fife, WA
University Place, WA
SeaTac, WA
South Hill, WA
Newcastle, WA
Woodinville, WA
Sumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Riverton Boulevard Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
Bellevue College