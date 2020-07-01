16220 Maplewild Ave Sw,

Amenities

Vacation rental availability - Fully Furnished short term rental home - 4 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms, Den, Available nightly, weekly or monthly. Call today! - Welcome home, this Three Tree Point area furnished rental home is ready for move in. This 1918 restored Colonial home with all the furnishings is ready for your short term rental. Either a monthly rental or a few months. The home is on a large open 1+ acre of park-like grounds with professional landscaping services, beautiful rolling lawns, charming arbor & paths, you feel like you stepped back into time while offering today's luxuries: marble surfaces, tin ceilings, original custom moldings!

Spacious rooms with lovely views: water, mountain, islands & sunsets. Beach access right across the street. The circular driveway is awaiting your arrival. The formal entry with a beautiful staircase and wood floors opens into the home with a formal living room and formal dining rooms to enjoy. The amazing kitchen is ready for the chef in the home to create and the butlers pantry and baking pantry will be great to use for entertaining! The master suite and 2 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms are located on the 2nd floor with a office with a view! The top floor is the 4th bedroom with it's own bathroom as well. This is a must see home. If you are interested in beautiful classic decor and appreciate the charm and woodworking from 1918 and forward, then this is your home! This home is for lease for short terms only. Nightly $400.00 for 4 adults, plus $100.00 per adult after as the home sleeps up to 10 people. Please contact Dawnette - 253-261-7154 for more information and to view this lovely home.



Sorry, No Smoking, pets not preferred. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5350523)