Home
/
Burien, WA
/
16220 Maplewild Ave Sw,
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

16220 Maplewild Ave Sw,

16220 Maplewild Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

16220 Maplewild Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166
Mapleton Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Vacation rental availability - Fully Furnished short term rental home - 4 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms, Den, Available nightly, weekly or monthly. Call today! - Welcome home, this Three Tree Point area furnished rental home is ready for move in. This 1918 restored Colonial home with all the furnishings is ready for your short term rental. Either a monthly rental or a few months. The home is on a large open 1+ acre of park-like grounds with professional landscaping services, beautiful rolling lawns, charming arbor & paths, you feel like you stepped back into time while offering today's luxuries: marble surfaces, tin ceilings, original custom moldings!
Spacious rooms with lovely views: water, mountain, islands & sunsets. Beach access right across the street. The circular driveway is awaiting your arrival. The formal entry with a beautiful staircase and wood floors opens into the home with a formal living room and formal dining rooms to enjoy. The amazing kitchen is ready for the chef in the home to create and the butlers pantry and baking pantry will be great to use for entertaining! The master suite and 2 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms are located on the 2nd floor with a office with a view! The top floor is the 4th bedroom with it's own bathroom as well. This is a must see home. If you are interested in beautiful classic decor and appreciate the charm and woodworking from 1918 and forward, then this is your home! This home is for lease for short terms only. Nightly $400.00 for 4 adults, plus $100.00 per adult after as the home sleeps up to 10 people. Please contact Dawnette - 253-261-7154 for more information and to view this lovely home.

Sorry, No Smoking, pets not preferred. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5350523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, have any available units?
16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
Is 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, currently offering any rent specials?
16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, pet-friendly?
No, 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, offer parking?
No, 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, does not offer parking.
Does 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, have a pool?
No, 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, does not have a pool.
Does 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, have accessible units?
No, 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, does not have accessible units.
Does 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, have units with dishwashers?
No, 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, have units with air conditioning?
No, 16220 Maplewild Ave Sw, does not have units with air conditioning.

