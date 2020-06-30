All apartments in Burien
Burien, WA
15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1

15435 10th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

15435 10th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Newly updated and spacious 2 bed, 1 ba apartment in convenient Burien location! Newly painted and new carpeting throughout unit. Plenty of storage in unit with extra storage locker in separate Laundry Room. Unit includes covered parking in 1 car garage. Close to old town of Burien with plenty of restaurants and updated shopping center. Close to schools, hospital and bus lines. Quiet neighborhood. Rent includes water, sewer garbage. Tenant is responsible for electric and internet. Pets Negotiable.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 have any available units?
15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 have?
Some of 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 offers parking.
Does 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

