15435 10th Avenue Southwest - 1

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Newly updated and spacious 2 bed, 1 ba apartment in convenient Burien location! Newly painted and new carpeting throughout unit. Plenty of storage in unit with extra storage locker in separate Laundry Room. Unit includes covered parking in 1 car garage. Close to old town of Burien with plenty of restaurants and updated shopping center. Close to schools, hospital and bus lines. Quiet neighborhood. Rent includes water, sewer garbage. Tenant is responsible for electric and internet. Pets Negotiable.



See our website for rental criteria and for online application:

https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:



VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864 (voice)

206-550-2061 (voice or text)