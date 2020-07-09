All apartments in Burien
11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05

11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, Burien, WA 98146
Salmon Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
City's Edge Burien's beautifully appointed charming apartment community. Convenient to greater Seattle and the University of Washington, our pet-friendly apartment community offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent with parking garages included.

This apartment has abundant light. Call today for your personalized tour with Janet!

Landscaping Grounds
Gated Access Entry
Security Patrol
On-site Management
Pet Friendly

Prices Change Daily
Offering 12 Month leases

Best deal in Burien! Spacious top floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with large living spaces. master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bathroom. Enjoy lots of natural light and updated kitchen with SS appliances. Call today for your personalized tour (206) 444-4646.

Details about Apartment #13-5
Square footage: 1080
Garage included.
Top floor with balcony
Full Size Washer and Dryer in Unit

Pet Deposit (Refundable)- $300
Pet Fee (Non-Refundable)- $100
Pet Rent- $35 (maximum of 2)

**RENT SPECIAL: $99.00 Security Deposit plus last month's free rent (WAC) if move in by 05/31/2020**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 have any available units?
11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 have?
Some of 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 currently offering any rent specials?
11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 is pet friendly.
Does 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 offer parking?
Yes, 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 offers parking.
Does 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 have a pool?
No, 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 does not have a pool.
Does 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 have accessible units?
No, 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 does not have accessible units.
Does 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05 does not have units with air conditioning.

