11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 13-05

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

City's Edge Burien's beautifully appointed charming apartment community. Convenient to greater Seattle and the University of Washington, our pet-friendly apartment community offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent with parking garages included.



This apartment has abundant light. Call today for your personalized tour with Janet!



Landscaping Grounds

Gated Access Entry

Security Patrol

On-site Management

Pet Friendly



Prices Change Daily

Offering 12 Month leases



Best deal in Burien! Spacious top floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with large living spaces. master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bathroom. Enjoy lots of natural light and updated kitchen with SS appliances. Call today for your personalized tour (206) 444-4646.



Details about Apartment #13-5

Square footage: 1080

Garage included.

Top floor with balcony

Full Size Washer and Dryer in Unit



Pet Deposit (Refundable)- $300

Pet Fee (Non-Refundable)- $100

Pet Rent- $35 (maximum of 2)



**RENT SPECIAL: $99.00 Security Deposit plus last month's free rent (WAC) if move in by 05/31/2020**