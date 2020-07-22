11621 13th Ave SW

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

North Burien rambler home, 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1 car garage, park like back yard, ready December 7th 2019! - Welcome home to this charming rambler home located on a private road. The comfy home is soon to be available, you enter the living room with an electric fireplace. Kitchen and dining area have hard surface flooring, dining opens to rear fenced yard. Washer/Dryer hook-up. The three bedrooms and a full bath off the hallway. 1 car garage. Parking for two cars. Close to bus-line and shopping just minutes away. Great location for the commuter to downtown Seattle.

Home will be ready for move in December 7, 2019 Please drive by the location and confirm you like the block, if so call for a private showing with one of my assistants - Misty - 206-841-8527 or Reilly - 253-590-9591



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by the location and confirm you like the block, if so call for a private showing with one of my assistants - Misty - 206-841-8527 or Reilly - 253-590-9591



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



