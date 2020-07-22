All apartments in Burien
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

11621 13th Ave SW

11621 13th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

11621 13th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98146
Salmon Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Burien rambler home, 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1 car garage, park like back yard, ready December 7th 2019! - Welcome home to this charming rambler home located on a private road. The comfy home is soon to be available, you enter the living room with an electric fireplace. Kitchen and dining area have hard surface flooring, dining opens to rear fenced yard. Washer/Dryer hook-up. The three bedrooms and a full bath off the hallway. 1 car garage. Parking for two cars. Close to bus-line and shopping just minutes away. Great location for the commuter to downtown Seattle.
Home will be ready for move in December 7, 2019 Please drive by the location and confirm you like the block, if so call for a private showing with one of my assistants - Misty - 206-841-8527 or Reilly - 253-590-9591

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by the location and confirm you like the block, if so call for a private showing with one of my assistants - Misty - 206-841-8527 or Reilly - 253-590-9591

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5348434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11621 13th Ave SW have any available units?
11621 13th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 11621 13th Ave SW have?
Some of 11621 13th Ave SW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11621 13th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
11621 13th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11621 13th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 11621 13th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 11621 13th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 11621 13th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 11621 13th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11621 13th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11621 13th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 11621 13th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 11621 13th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 11621 13th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 11621 13th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11621 13th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 11621 13th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 11621 13th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
