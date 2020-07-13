All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Find more places like Foster Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
/
Foster Commons
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Foster Commons

Open Now until 6pm
5700 S 129th St · (206) 785-3598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

1 Bedroom

A1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B1

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foster Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
guest parking
package receiving
Foster Commons Apartments has 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Seattle near Boeing and Westfield Shopping Center with easy I-5 access and SeaTac Airport. There's a washer/dryer in every home and covered parking is available. We are a pet friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $225
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Additional: Water, Sewage, and Trash: 1x1 $75 plus $5 for each additional occupant, 2x1 $85 plus $5 for each additional occupant. Prices are subject to change, based on availability and qualification of applicant, additional fees may apply.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $225 per pet
fee: $225 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Reserved carport: $45/month; Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foster Commons have any available units?
Foster Commons offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,350 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,450. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Foster Commons have?
Some of Foster Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foster Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Foster Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foster Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Foster Commons is pet friendly.
Does Foster Commons offer parking?
Yes, Foster Commons offers parking.
Does Foster Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Foster Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Foster Commons have a pool?
No, Foster Commons does not have a pool.
Does Foster Commons have accessible units?
No, Foster Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Foster Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foster Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Foster Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, Foster Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Foster Commons?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Parking
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Washer-DryerBryn Mawr-Skyway Dog Friendly Apartments
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA
Pacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity