patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets some paid utils

Exceptionally remodeled rambler, available now!



Gorgeous newer kitchen with slab granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom with its own bath and huge walk-in closet. Newer driveway, new paint inside and out. New vinyl windows, new flooring, bathrooms, and doors. The dining room leads to a large covered patio. Convenient location, near freeways and shops.



Cottage back unit is currently occupied and it's off-limits, please DO NOT disturb tenants.



Rental Terms:

Water, trash service, power, and gas are included in rent.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 7212 S 127th St Seattle, King, WA 98178



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/7212-S-127Th-St-Seattle-WA-98178



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



