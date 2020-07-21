Amenities
Exceptionally remodeled rambler, available now!
Gorgeous newer kitchen with slab granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom with its own bath and huge walk-in closet. Newer driveway, new paint inside and out. New vinyl windows, new flooring, bathrooms, and doors. The dining room leads to a large covered patio. Convenient location, near freeways and shops.
Cottage back unit is currently occupied and it's off-limits, please DO NOT disturb tenants.
Rental Terms:
Water, trash service, power, and gas are included in rent.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 7212 S 127th St Seattle, King, WA 98178
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/7212-S-127Th-St-Seattle-WA-98178
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5505638)