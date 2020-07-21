All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Find more places like 7212 S 127th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
/
7212 S 127th St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

7212 S 127th St

7212 South 127th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7212 South 127th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Exceptionally remodeled rambler, available now!

Gorgeous newer kitchen with slab granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom with its own bath and huge walk-in closet. Newer driveway, new paint inside and out. New vinyl windows, new flooring, bathrooms, and doors. The dining room leads to a large covered patio. Convenient location, near freeways and shops.

Cottage back unit is currently occupied and it's off-limits, please DO NOT disturb tenants.

Rental Terms:
Water, trash service, power, and gas are included in rent.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 7212 S 127th St Seattle, King, WA 98178

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/7212-S-127Th-St-Seattle-WA-98178

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5505638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 S 127th St have any available units?
7212 S 127th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 7212 S 127th St have?
Some of 7212 S 127th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 S 127th St currently offering any rent specials?
7212 S 127th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 S 127th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7212 S 127th St is pet friendly.
Does 7212 S 127th St offer parking?
No, 7212 S 127th St does not offer parking.
Does 7212 S 127th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7212 S 127th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 S 127th St have a pool?
No, 7212 S 127th St does not have a pool.
Does 7212 S 127th St have accessible units?
No, 7212 S 127th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 S 127th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7212 S 127th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7212 S 127th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7212 S 127th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with BalconiesBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with ParkingBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College