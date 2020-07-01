All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Find more places like 6803 S. Langston Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
/
6803 S. Langston Road
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

6803 S. Langston Road

6803 South Langston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6803 South Langston Road, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled 5 Bed 3 Bath Rambler - Completely remodeled Rambler home w/breathtaking views of the Mountain Rainier . Open concept living space w/access to wrap around deck, kitchen w/ss apps, quartz counters, double oven, 2 Master suite, new roof, new siding, new Ductless Mini Split A/C, 2 car garage , 2 sheds plus 2 cabins. 2nd Kitchen, 2nd Master, skylights and vaulted ceilings, walk in closet

No Pets
12 month leases with extensions available
Resident resp. for all utlilties

Move in costs:
Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First months rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

(RLNE5260604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 S. Langston Road have any available units?
6803 S. Langston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 6803 S. Langston Road have?
Some of 6803 S. Langston Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 S. Langston Road currently offering any rent specials?
6803 S. Langston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 S. Langston Road pet-friendly?
No, 6803 S. Langston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway.
Does 6803 S. Langston Road offer parking?
Yes, 6803 S. Langston Road offers parking.
Does 6803 S. Langston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 S. Langston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 S. Langston Road have a pool?
No, 6803 S. Langston Road does not have a pool.
Does 6803 S. Langston Road have accessible units?
No, 6803 S. Langston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 S. Langston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6803 S. Langston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6803 S. Langston Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6803 S. Langston Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with BalconyBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with ParkingBryn Mawr-Skyway Dog Friendly Apartments
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA
Pacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College