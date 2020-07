Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage dog park lobby online portal smoke-free community

SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle. Built in 1942 and set atop a handsome bluff that gives the property the feeling of an exclusive private community, SeaGlass is a timeless classic with historic charm and hidden romantic features that offer a captivating panorama of the nearby Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. Make a home at SeaGlass Village, where nature and urban living come together!