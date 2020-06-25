Rent this Ground Floor 2 bedroom condo. Water, sewer and garbage included. Includes Onsite laundry facility, 1 assigned carport space and one open parking - Access to pool, rec room and sauna - No smoking in the unit and no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 have any available units?
924 Shorewood Dr A-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 have?
Some of 924 Shorewood Dr A-4's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 currently offering any rent specials?
924 Shorewood Dr A-4 is not currently offering any rent specials.