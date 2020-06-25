All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
924 Shorewood Dr A-4
924 Shorewood Dr A-4

924 Shorewood Dr · No Longer Available
924 Shorewood Dr, Bremerton, WA 98312

on-site laundry
carport
pool
sauna
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
Rent this Ground Floor 2 bedroom condo. Water, sewer and garbage included. Includes Onsite laundry facility, 1 assigned carport space and one open parking - Access to pool, rec room and sauna - No smoking in the unit and no pets.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 have any available units?
924 Shorewood Dr A-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 have?
Some of 924 Shorewood Dr A-4's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 currently offering any rent specials?
924 Shorewood Dr A-4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 pet-friendly?
No, 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 offer parking?
Yes, 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 offers parking.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 have a pool?
Yes, 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 has a pool.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 have accessible units?
No, 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Shorewood Dr A-4 does not have units with air conditioning.
