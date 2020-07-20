All apartments in Bremerton
919 Hayward Avenue

919 Hayward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

919 Hayward Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
919 Hayward Avenue Available 05/10/19 Bremerton Home - Available May 10th! Views, views, views. Wonderful newly remodeled Manette home boasts spectacular Olympic Mt & Sinclair Inlet views! This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is bright and sunny. The fireplace facade has been repainted making it look clean and modern. The living room has large southwest facing windows which brings in tons of natural light. The newly installed wood laminate flooring throughout the main floor living area and bedrooms is easy to keep clean. Cozy eating space in the updated kitchen. The fully remodeled main floor bathroom has beautiful tile work in the shower and new vanity counter top makes this bathroom very chic. The upstairs in this home offers a cute bedroom with built-in drawers, a sitting area with surround windows looking out over the water and access to the deck. A convenient 1/2 bath is also upstairs. The laundry is conveniently located just off the kitchen with additional storage area. Basement with exterior entrance can be used for extra storage. The large fenced yard is perfect for pets. Street parking only as the garage and shop area are not available for use. Walk to quaint Manette shopping & eateries. A stone's throw to Downtown Bremerton, PSNS & Seattle ferries - new walk-on get's you to Downtown Seattle in 30 minutes! Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a private showings, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

(RLNE3283808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Hayward Avenue have any available units?
919 Hayward Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 919 Hayward Avenue have?
Some of 919 Hayward Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Hayward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
919 Hayward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Hayward Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Hayward Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 919 Hayward Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 919 Hayward Avenue offers parking.
Does 919 Hayward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Hayward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Hayward Avenue have a pool?
No, 919 Hayward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 919 Hayward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 919 Hayward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Hayward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Hayward Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Hayward Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Hayward Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
