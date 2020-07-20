Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

919 Hayward Avenue Available 05/10/19 Bremerton Home - Available May 10th! Views, views, views. Wonderful newly remodeled Manette home boasts spectacular Olympic Mt & Sinclair Inlet views! This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is bright and sunny. The fireplace facade has been repainted making it look clean and modern. The living room has large southwest facing windows which brings in tons of natural light. The newly installed wood laminate flooring throughout the main floor living area and bedrooms is easy to keep clean. Cozy eating space in the updated kitchen. The fully remodeled main floor bathroom has beautiful tile work in the shower and new vanity counter top makes this bathroom very chic. The upstairs in this home offers a cute bedroom with built-in drawers, a sitting area with surround windows looking out over the water and access to the deck. A convenient 1/2 bath is also upstairs. The laundry is conveniently located just off the kitchen with additional storage area. Basement with exterior entrance can be used for extra storage. The large fenced yard is perfect for pets. Street parking only as the garage and shop area are not available for use. Walk to quaint Manette shopping & eateries. A stone's throw to Downtown Bremerton, PSNS & Seattle ferries - new walk-on get's you to Downtown Seattle in 30 minutes! Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a private showings, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



(RLNE3283808)