646 Washington Ave - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Experience one of the best views in Bremerton from this historic waterfront building next to the Manette Bridge in downtown Bremerton. Just a short walk to the Seattle ferry, PSNS, restaurants and nightlife. This studio apartment + den has been completely remodeled including new kitchen and bathroom, new appliances, new flooring and new paint. There is a shared on-site laundry facility.



Relax on the large, on-site deck which overlooks Port Washington Narrows.



This unit is absolutely perfect for the vehicle-less commuter.



Owner pays garbage/recycling. Tenant pays other utilities, water/sewer is a flat $75/mo. Looking for good credit and clean criminal background check. Sorry, no pets. Fill out your application now at: https://whs.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/55025