Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:06 AM

646 Washington Ave - 2

646 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

646 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Experience one of the best views in Bremerton from this historic waterfront building next to the Manette Bridge in downtown Bremerton. Just a short walk to the Seattle ferry, PSNS, restaurants and nightlife. This studio apartment + den has been completely remodeled including new kitchen and bathroom, new appliances, new flooring and new paint. There is a shared on-site laundry facility.

Relax on the large, on-site deck which overlooks Port Washington Narrows.

This unit is absolutely perfect for the vehicle-less commuter.

Owner pays garbage/recycling. Tenant pays other utilities, water/sewer is a flat $75/mo. Looking for good credit and clean criminal background check. Sorry, no pets. Fill out your application now at: https://whs.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/55025

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Washington Ave - 2 have any available units?
646 Washington Ave - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 646 Washington Ave - 2 have?
Some of 646 Washington Ave - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Washington Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
646 Washington Ave - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Washington Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 2 offer parking?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

