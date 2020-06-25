All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated November 8 2019

583 Juniper Street

583 Juniper Street · No Longer Available
Location

583 Juniper Street, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This light and bright duplex boasts vaulted ceilings and exposed beams in the living and kitchen area. Full of thoughtful upgrades throughout; this home has newer carpet and laminate flooring and plenty of storage. Yard care, water and sewer are included. This is a no pet home.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 Juniper Street have any available units?
583 Juniper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 583 Juniper Street currently offering any rent specials?
583 Juniper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Juniper Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 583 Juniper Street is pet friendly.
Does 583 Juniper Street offer parking?
No, 583 Juniper Street does not offer parking.
Does 583 Juniper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 583 Juniper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Juniper Street have a pool?
No, 583 Juniper Street does not have a pool.
Does 583 Juniper Street have accessible units?
No, 583 Juniper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Juniper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 583 Juniper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 583 Juniper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 Juniper Street does not have units with air conditioning.

