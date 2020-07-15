Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like
500 National Ave N #39.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
500 National Ave N #39
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
500 National Ave N #39
500 National Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
500 National Avenue North, Bremerton, WA 98312
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
two bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo -
(RLNE2166785)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 500 National Ave N #39 have any available units?
500 National Ave N #39 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bremerton, WA
.
Is 500 National Ave N #39 currently offering any rent specials?
500 National Ave N #39 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 National Ave N #39 pet-friendly?
No, 500 National Ave N #39 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bremerton
.
Does 500 National Ave N #39 offer parking?
No, 500 National Ave N #39 does not offer parking.
Does 500 National Ave N #39 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 National Ave N #39 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 National Ave N #39 have a pool?
No, 500 National Ave N #39 does not have a pool.
Does 500 National Ave N #39 have accessible units?
No, 500 National Ave N #39 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 National Ave N #39 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 National Ave N #39 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 National Ave N #39 have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 National Ave N #39 does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Bremerton 1 Bedrooms
Bremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with Gym
Bremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA
Lacey, WA
Marysville, WA
Des Moines, WA
Tukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WA
Parkland, WA
Kenmore, WA
Mukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WA
Fife, WA
University Place, WA
SeaTac, WA
South Hill, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Manette
Apartments Near Colleges
Olympic College
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College