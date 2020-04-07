All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 3824 Discovery Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
3824 Discovery Ave SW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3824 Discovery Ave SW

3824 Discovery Ave SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3824 Discovery Ave SW, Bremerton, WA 98367

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Two-story in the Freestone at Bayside - This home features 4 beds, 3 full baths and 2300+ square feet of living space. Den/office with french doors off the large living room.Chef style kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, island with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. Other features include vaulted entry, large living room, gas fireplace with mantel and built-in bookshelves. Tank-less gas water heater for on-demand hot water and covered patio are some of the additional amenities. W&D included. Available: Now

**Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent** **Positive rental history required**

**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**

(RLNE5402752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Discovery Ave SW have any available units?
3824 Discovery Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3824 Discovery Ave SW have?
Some of 3824 Discovery Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Discovery Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Discovery Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Discovery Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Discovery Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 3824 Discovery Ave SW offer parking?
No, 3824 Discovery Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 3824 Discovery Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Discovery Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Discovery Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3824 Discovery Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Discovery Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3824 Discovery Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Discovery Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 Discovery Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3824 Discovery Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3824 Discovery Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College