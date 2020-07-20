Rent Calculator
Last updated April 30 2019 at 8:43 AM
1 of 1
3322 Appaloosa Way Ne
3322 Appaloosa Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
3322 Appaloosa Way, Bremerton, WA 98310
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
East Bremerton 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home on large lot.
Quiet dead end street.
Available around May 15.
NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne have any available units?
3322 Appaloosa Way Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bremerton, WA
.
Is 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Appaloosa Way Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne pet-friendly?
No, 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bremerton
.
Does 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne offer parking?
No, 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne does not offer parking.
Does 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne have a pool?
No, 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne have accessible units?
No, 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 Appaloosa Way Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
