Amenities

garage recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

3315 Solie Avenue Available 09/16/19 Conviently Located 4 Bedroom Home! - Darling updated home with tons of character. 4 Bedrooms, 1.75 baths 1,912 sq ft. New windows and laminate flooring. 3 Car detached garage. Fully fenced backyard with raised garden beds. Sprinkler system in the front yard. Large recreation room downstairs. Convenient location. Tenant liability insurance required. Available mid September. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

360-265-1781

Bobbi@Windermere.com



(RLNE5114553)