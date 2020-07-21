All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

3315 Solie Avenue

3315 Solie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Solie Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
3315 Solie Avenue Available 09/16/19 Conviently Located 4 Bedroom Home! - Darling updated home with tons of character. 4 Bedrooms, 1.75 baths 1,912 sq ft. New windows and laminate flooring. 3 Car detached garage. Fully fenced backyard with raised garden beds. Sprinkler system in the front yard. Large recreation room downstairs. Convenient location. Tenant liability insurance required. Available mid September. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
Bobbi@Windermere.com

(RLNE5114553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Solie Avenue have any available units?
3315 Solie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 3315 Solie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Solie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Solie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Solie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 3315 Solie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Solie Avenue offers parking.
Does 3315 Solie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Solie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Solie Avenue have a pool?
No, 3315 Solie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Solie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3315 Solie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Solie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Solie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 Solie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 Solie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
