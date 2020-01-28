All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 301 N. Wycoff Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
301 N. Wycoff Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

301 N. Wycoff Ave

301 N Wycoff Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 N Wycoff Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
5 Bedroom 2 bath home in Navy Yard City - Historical Navy Yard City House. They just don't build homes like this anymore. 3 stories of living space, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus rooms, storage and outdoor space. Enter from the fenced parking area in the back of the house to the kitchen. Gas range, views of the city and formal dining room. Tons of natural light and architectural details, curved doorways. 2 bedrooms on the main level. 2 bedrooms upstairs, full bath and a bonus room. Basement has 5th bedroom and laundry area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4570375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 N. Wycoff Ave have any available units?
301 N. Wycoff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 301 N. Wycoff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
301 N. Wycoff Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 N. Wycoff Ave pet-friendly?
No, 301 N. Wycoff Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 301 N. Wycoff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 301 N. Wycoff Ave does offer parking.
Does 301 N. Wycoff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 N. Wycoff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 N. Wycoff Ave have a pool?
No, 301 N. Wycoff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 301 N. Wycoff Ave have accessible units?
No, 301 N. Wycoff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 301 N. Wycoff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 N. Wycoff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 N. Wycoff Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 N. Wycoff Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College