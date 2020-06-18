2647 Schley BVLD

Amenities

2 bedroom Close to Everything in Bremerton! - *APPROVED APPLICATIONS*



Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1 bath Duplex with a covered carport in the much desired Manette area of Bremerton!

This home has brand new flooring throughout, with a fresh full paint job, fenced back yard, washer/dryer AND water is included! This duplex is on the public bus line, is walking distance to the Seattle/Bremerton Ferry, dining, schools, shopping and the YMCA.



For more information and to schedule a viewing, please call Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500 today!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



