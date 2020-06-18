All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

2647 Schley BVLD

2647 Schley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2647 Schley Boulevard, Bremerton, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bedroom Close to Everything in Bremerton! - *APPROVED APPLICATIONS*

Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1 bath Duplex with a covered carport in the much desired Manette area of Bremerton!
This home has brand new flooring throughout, with a fresh full paint job, fenced back yard, washer/dryer AND water is included! This duplex is on the public bus line, is walking distance to the Seattle/Bremerton Ferry, dining, schools, shopping and the YMCA.

For more information and to schedule a viewing, please call Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500 today!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3975940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 Schley BVLD have any available units?
2647 Schley BVLD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 2647 Schley BVLD currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Schley BVLD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Schley BVLD pet-friendly?
No, 2647 Schley BVLD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2647 Schley BVLD offer parking?
Yes, 2647 Schley BVLD offers parking.
Does 2647 Schley BVLD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2647 Schley BVLD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Schley BVLD have a pool?
No, 2647 Schley BVLD does not have a pool.
Does 2647 Schley BVLD have accessible units?
No, 2647 Schley BVLD does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Schley BVLD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2647 Schley BVLD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2647 Schley BVLD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2647 Schley BVLD does not have units with air conditioning.
