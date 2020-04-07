All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

2595 Filbert Avenue

2595 Filbert Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2595 Filbert Ave, Bremerton, WA 98310
East Park

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction in Manette - Move in Now - This 2019 built home will not last long. Located in Manette at Pinnacle Peak, a new development close to Seattle ferry, naval bases, YMCA and more. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and never been lived in.
There is a spacious garage and a smaller yard for easy maintenance. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and an additional deposit per pet. Tenant must carry liability insurance. All candidates must use property management application process. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must view home prior to submitting an application.
Application is online at windermereforrent.com.

Dawn Clay
360-271-1895
DawnClay@Windermere.com

(RLNE5438557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 Filbert Avenue have any available units?
2595 Filbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 2595 Filbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2595 Filbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 Filbert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2595 Filbert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2595 Filbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2595 Filbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 2595 Filbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2595 Filbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 Filbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 2595 Filbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2595 Filbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2595 Filbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 Filbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2595 Filbert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2595 Filbert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2595 Filbert Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

