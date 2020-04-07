2595 Filbert Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

New Construction in Manette - Move in Now - This 2019 built home will not last long. Located in Manette at Pinnacle Peak, a new development close to Seattle ferry, naval bases, YMCA and more. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and never been lived in.

There is a spacious garage and a smaller yard for easy maintenance. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and an additional deposit per pet. Tenant must carry liability insurance. All candidates must use property management application process. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must view home prior to submitting an application.

Application is online at windermereforrent.com.



Dawn Clay

360-271-1895

DawnClay@Windermere.com



(RLNE5438557)