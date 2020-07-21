2308 Schley Blvd

Amenities

Very well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home located in East Bremerton. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, balcony off dining room, and gas fireplace. Master suite w/private bath and walk-in closets. Located 5 minutes from PSNS, 20 min from Bangor/Keyport. Short distance to shopping & entertainment. No smoking in home but a pet under 20 lbs negotiable with $600 additional deposit and a $100 animal fee on a case by case basis. Please provide a Photo ID/DL to alerts@penppm.com to schedule your showing.