Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2150 SW Nautical St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

2150 SW Nautical St

2150 SW Nautical St · No Longer Available
Location

2150 SW Nautical St, Bremerton, WA 98367

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2150 SW Nautical St Available 05/01/19 Beautiful & Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath Home In The New Freestone at Bayside! - This newly built (2016) 4BD/3BA home is located in a cul-de-sac in one of Kitsap's newest housing developments, Freestone at Bayside! Conveniently located, with easy access to Hwy 16, it has a beautiful landscaped front yard and fully fenced back yard with a lovely covered patio that you will love coming home to!
As you walk in the front door you are greeted by a gorgeous vaulted entry with custom windows along the staircase that flood the home with natural light.
Along your way to the main floor living space, you have direct access to the two car garage, utility room with full size washer & dryer, plus additional storage and closet spaces.
Large living room w/gas log fireplace with an adjacent, formal dining room and a spacious chefs dream kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, island and solid quartz surfaces throughout as well as a full bath finish off the downstairs.
All four bedrooms are located upstairs where you also have the additional loft area and nicely sized full hall bathroom. The spacious master suite features a 5pc spa bathroom area with double sinks and extra room for luxurious living.
Advanced technology Nexia smart thermostat and a tankless water heater for energy saving and comfort. Double pane vinyl windows and forced air central heat makes for excellent energy efficiency. On City water and sewer. Plenty of parking space in double garage and driveway.
Pets under 50 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.
Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

*House is currently occupied, pleae do not disturb tenants. Call the office at 360-698-3829 to schedule a showing.

Check out all our available rentals at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE4762191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 SW Nautical St have any available units?
2150 SW Nautical St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2150 SW Nautical St have?
Some of 2150 SW Nautical St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 SW Nautical St currently offering any rent specials?
2150 SW Nautical St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 SW Nautical St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 SW Nautical St is pet friendly.
Does 2150 SW Nautical St offer parking?
Yes, 2150 SW Nautical St offers parking.
Does 2150 SW Nautical St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 SW Nautical St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 SW Nautical St have a pool?
No, 2150 SW Nautical St does not have a pool.
Does 2150 SW Nautical St have accessible units?
No, 2150 SW Nautical St does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 SW Nautical St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 SW Nautical St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 SW Nautical St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2150 SW Nautical St has units with air conditioning.
