2150 SW Nautical St Available 05/01/19 Beautiful & Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath Home In The New Freestone at Bayside! - This newly built (2016) 4BD/3BA home is located in a cul-de-sac in one of Kitsap's newest housing developments, Freestone at Bayside! Conveniently located, with easy access to Hwy 16, it has a beautiful landscaped front yard and fully fenced back yard with a lovely covered patio that you will love coming home to!

As you walk in the front door you are greeted by a gorgeous vaulted entry with custom windows along the staircase that flood the home with natural light.

Along your way to the main floor living space, you have direct access to the two car garage, utility room with full size washer & dryer, plus additional storage and closet spaces.

Large living room w/gas log fireplace with an adjacent, formal dining room and a spacious chefs dream kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, island and solid quartz surfaces throughout as well as a full bath finish off the downstairs.

All four bedrooms are located upstairs where you also have the additional loft area and nicely sized full hall bathroom. The spacious master suite features a 5pc spa bathroom area with double sinks and extra room for luxurious living.

Advanced technology Nexia smart thermostat and a tankless water heater for energy saving and comfort. Double pane vinyl windows and forced air central heat makes for excellent energy efficiency. On City water and sewer. Plenty of parking space in double garage and driveway.

Pets under 50 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



