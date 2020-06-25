Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
205 State Ave A
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 State Ave A
205 State Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
205 State Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit A Available 08/01/19 Main Floor Duplex - Property Id: 66933
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66933
Property Id 66933
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4986505)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 State Ave A have any available units?
205 State Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bremerton, WA
.
What amenities does 205 State Ave A have?
Some of 205 State Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 205 State Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
205 State Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 State Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 State Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 205 State Ave A offer parking?
No, 205 State Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 205 State Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 State Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 State Ave A have a pool?
No, 205 State Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 205 State Ave A have accessible units?
No, 205 State Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 205 State Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 State Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 State Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 State Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
