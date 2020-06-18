2012 N Cambrian Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home close distance to Bremerton Ferry, PSNS and shopping. Washer/Dryer hook ups Please No smoking and No Pets. Owner pays Water/Sewer/Garbage Email ID/DL to alerts@penppm.com to schedule a showing.