2008 N Cambrian Ave

2 bedroom 1 bath home close distance to Bremerton Ferry, PSNS and shopping. Washer/Dryer hook ups Please No smoking and No Pets. Owner pays Water/Sewer/Garbage. Email alerts@penppm.com to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
