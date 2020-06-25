Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:58 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B
1814 Nipsic Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1814 Nipsic Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a View! - What a wonderful view of the Bay and Mt. Rainier. 2 bed 1 bath upstairs unit in a duplex. W/S and landscaping paid by the owner. W/D hookups. detached garage. Stunning Views.
(RLNE5652790)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B have any available units?
1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bremerton, WA
.
Is 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bremerton
.
Does 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B offers parking.
Does 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 Nipsic Ave Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Similar Pages
Bremerton 1 Bedrooms
Bremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA
Lacey, WA
Marysville, WA
Des Moines, WA
Tukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WA
Parkland, WA
Kenmore, WA
Mukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WA
Fife, WA
University Place, WA
SeaTac, WA
South Hill, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Manette
Apartments Near Colleges
Olympic College
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College