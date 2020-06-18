Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1725 Park Ave A301
1 of 8
1725 Park Ave A301
1725 Park Ave
No Longer Available
Location
1725 Park Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 Park Ave A301 have any available units?
1725 Park Ave A301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bremerton, WA
.
Is 1725 Park Ave A301 currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Park Ave A301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Park Ave A301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Park Ave A301 is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Park Ave A301 offer parking?
No, 1725 Park Ave A301 does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Park Ave A301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Park Ave A301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Park Ave A301 have a pool?
No, 1725 Park Ave A301 does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Park Ave A301 have accessible units?
No, 1725 Park Ave A301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Park Ave A301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Park Ave A301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Park Ave A301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Park Ave A301 does not have units with air conditioning.
