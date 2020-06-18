All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1703 Park Avenue

1703 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Park Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Duplex for Rent - Location Location Location! Duplex! Vintage charming home has so much to offer. This property is a must see! The front unit has 2 bedrooms upstairs and a fenced yard. The back unit has an upstairs loft bedroom with ample space. The inside has been redone. Located across from Evergreen Park which is home to Bremerton's Farmers Market and a community boat launch. Olympic College is a few blocks away and the Ferry and PSNS is just down the street. Easy commute in a desirable neighborhood! This home is a gem! Please contact Liz Frye 360.918.6265
Water/sewer/garbage included in Rent- Front unit 1400.00 a month back unit 1150.00.

(RLNE4749554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Park Avenue have any available units?
1703 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1703 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1703 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1703 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1703 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1703 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
