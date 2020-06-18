1703 Park Avenue

Amenities

Duplex for Rent - Location Location Location! Duplex! Vintage charming home has so much to offer. This property is a must see! The front unit has 2 bedrooms upstairs and a fenced yard. The back unit has an upstairs loft bedroom with ample space. The inside has been redone. Located across from Evergreen Park which is home to Bremerton's Farmers Market and a community boat launch. Olympic College is a few blocks away and the Ferry and PSNS is just down the street. Easy commute in a desirable neighborhood! This home is a gem! Please contact Liz Frye 360.918.6265

Water/sewer/garbage included in Rent- Front unit 1400.00 a month back unit 1150.00.



(RLNE4749554)