Nice home in Manette area - Very well maintained 3 bedroom rambler in desirable Manette area - 1 car garage with a garage door opener - Nice yard with patio - Washer/dryer - New roof - Central Air Conditioner - No smoking in the home - No pets please - Available 6/1/2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1629 Pitt Ave have any available units?
1629 Pitt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1629 Pitt Ave have?
Some of 1629 Pitt Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Pitt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Pitt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.