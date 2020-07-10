1629 Pitt Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home in Manette area - Very well maintained 3 bedroom rambler in desirable Manette area - 1 car garage with a garage door opener - Nice yard with patio - Washer/dryer - New roof - Central Air Conditioner - No smoking in the home - No pets please - Available 6/1/2020



(RLNE5817657)