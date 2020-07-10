All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

1629 Pitt Ave

1629 Pitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Pitt Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home in Manette area - Very well maintained 3 bedroom rambler in desirable Manette area - 1 car garage with a garage door opener - Nice yard with patio - Washer/dryer - New roof - Central Air Conditioner - No smoking in the home - No pets please - Available 6/1/2020

(RLNE5817657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Pitt Ave have any available units?
1629 Pitt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1629 Pitt Ave have?
Some of 1629 Pitt Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Pitt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Pitt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Pitt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Pitt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1629 Pitt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1629 Pitt Ave offers parking.
Does 1629 Pitt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 Pitt Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Pitt Ave have a pool?
No, 1629 Pitt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Pitt Ave have accessible units?
No, 1629 Pitt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Pitt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 Pitt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 Pitt Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1629 Pitt Ave has units with air conditioning.

