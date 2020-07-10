All apartments in Bremerton
1611 Wheaton Way - B3
Last updated June 28 2020 at 4:40 AM

1611 Wheaton Way - B3

1611 Wheaton Way · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Room for rent Utilities Included in East Bremerton, Manette! The house is at 1611 Wheaton Way, Bremerton 98310. It?s a 6 bedroom shared housing unit. The house is right on the bus line just a few blocks from the Manette Bridge, which makes this a convenient location to downtown Bremerton, ferry and shipyard. Shared kitchen, bathrooms, laundry and common area. Off-street parking. No pets, no drugs, no parties, this is strictly enforced. There is no smoking allowed in the house. We currently have the following rooms available for immediate tenancy: Room B3: $475/mo and $250 non-refundable Deposit. Utilities are included in the rent. Cable/internet is paid by tenant separately. Background, Rental History and credit check required. $20 application fee. Month to month lease. Qualifications are 3 X's the amount of rent and Background, rental history and credit check required. $20 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 have any available units?
1611 Wheaton Way - B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Wheaton Way - B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 offers parking.
Does 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 have a pool?
No, 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 have accessible units?
No, 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Wheaton Way - B3 does not have units with air conditioning.

