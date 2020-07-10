1611 Wheaton Way - B3

Amenities
Room for rent Utilities Included in East Bremerton, Manette! The house is at 1611 Wheaton Way, Bremerton 98310. It?s a 6 bedroom shared housing unit. The house is right on the bus line just a few blocks from the Manette Bridge, which makes this a convenient location to downtown Bremerton, ferry and shipyard. Shared kitchen, bathrooms, laundry and common area. Off-street parking. No pets, no drugs, no parties, this is strictly enforced. There is no smoking allowed in the house. We currently have the following rooms available for immediate tenancy: Room B3: $475/mo and $250 non-refundable Deposit. Utilities are included in the rent. Cable/internet is paid by tenant separately. Background, Rental History and credit check required. $20 application fee. Month to month lease. Qualifications are 3 X's the amount of rent and Background, rental history and credit check required. $20 application fee.