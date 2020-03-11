All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1602 Naval Avenue #19

1602 Naval Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1602 Naval Avenue #19 Available 10/07/19 Bremerton West Side Condo - Close to everything, this Sea Brim condo features a large living room, wood-burning fireplace, dining room, a patio from which a nice breeze and master bedroom, washer/dryer in unit. Owner pays water/ sewer/trash. This unit also comes with 1 covered parking spot (only) no additional parking for a 2nd vehicle, 1 storage closet, an intercom system, and secured entrance into the building from the covered carport area. Tenant pays electricity only, as the owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Pets: May be negotiable with additional $500 security deposit, with a one pet limit; all pets subject to HOA approval. Property currently occupied; please do not disturb the tenants. This condo will be available the first week of October. Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, and Saturday/Sunday appointments scheduled by noon on Thursday. (AZ/DL)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

All decision are at the owners' discretion.

**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**

If you qualify, please take a drive past the property, and then email dorinda@reidpm.com or call 360-308-2209 for more information.

(RLNE2685235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Naval Avenue #19 have any available units?
1602 Naval Avenue #19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1602 Naval Avenue #19 have?
Some of 1602 Naval Avenue #19's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Naval Avenue #19 currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Naval Avenue #19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Naval Avenue #19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Naval Avenue #19 is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Naval Avenue #19 offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Naval Avenue #19 offers parking.
Does 1602 Naval Avenue #19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 Naval Avenue #19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Naval Avenue #19 have a pool?
No, 1602 Naval Avenue #19 does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Naval Avenue #19 have accessible units?
No, 1602 Naval Avenue #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Naval Avenue #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Naval Avenue #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Naval Avenue #19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Naval Avenue #19 does not have units with air conditioning.

