Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1602 Naval Avenue #19 Available 10/07/19 Bremerton West Side Condo - Close to everything, this Sea Brim condo features a large living room, wood-burning fireplace, dining room, a patio from which a nice breeze and master bedroom, washer/dryer in unit. Owner pays water/ sewer/trash. This unit also comes with 1 covered parking spot (only) no additional parking for a 2nd vehicle, 1 storage closet, an intercom system, and secured entrance into the building from the covered carport area. Tenant pays electricity only, as the owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Pets: May be negotiable with additional $500 security deposit, with a one pet limit; all pets subject to HOA approval. Property currently occupied; please do not disturb the tenants. This condo will be available the first week of October. Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, and Saturday/Sunday appointments scheduled by noon on Thursday. (AZ/DL)



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**



If you qualify, please take a drive past the property, and then email dorinda@reidpm.com or call 360-308-2209 for more information.



