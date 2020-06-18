All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1566 10th St

1566 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1566 10th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Cute, Clean & Cozy Bremerton Home
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the heart of Bremerton close to Seattle Ferry, PSNS, Olympic Collage and bus lines. While maintaining the homes integrity, the home has a beautifully remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops. Refinished original hardwood floors throughout the home, coved ceilings, solid wood doors with the original crystal door knobs! Extra large skylights which bring in tons of natural lighting. 2 large bedrooms upstairs. 1 room downstairs that can be used as bonus room or bedroom. Extra storage space downstairs. Washer/dryer with space to fold your laundry. Extra deep attached garage with electronic door opener and key code entry. Off street parking!! Beautifully landscaped, easy to maintain yard with fire-pit and large deck off the back of the house. Back yard is fenced with gated access on both sides. No pets please and no smoking in the home. Available NOW!! Call us for a tour!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 10th St have any available units?
1566 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1566 10th St have?
Some of 1566 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
1566 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 1566 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1566 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 1566 10th St does offer parking.
Does 1566 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1566 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 10th St have a pool?
No, 1566 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 1566 10th St have accessible units?
No, 1566 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1566 10th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
