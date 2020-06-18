1566 10th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Cute, Clean & Cozy Bremerton Home

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the heart of Bremerton close to Seattle Ferry, PSNS, Olympic Collage and bus lines. While maintaining the homes integrity, the home has a beautifully remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops. Refinished original hardwood floors throughout the home, coved ceilings, solid wood doors with the original crystal door knobs! Extra large skylights which bring in tons of natural lighting. 2 large bedrooms upstairs. 1 room downstairs that can be used as bonus room or bedroom. Extra storage space downstairs. Washer/dryer with space to fold your laundry. Extra deep attached garage with electronic door opener and key code entry. Off street parking!! Beautifully landscaped, easy to maintain yard with fire-pit and large deck off the back of the house. Back yard is fenced with gated access on both sides. No pets please and no smoking in the home. Available NOW!! Call us for a tour!!