Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 Available 10/15/19 Newly Remodelled 1BR/1BA cottage minutes from everywhere! - These super cute cottages have been completely remodeled and will not last long so hurry up and make an appt to see them!

Brand new...well...everything.

Living room and kitchen great room. Kitchen with all appliances. One bedroom and 3/4 bath.

Double paned vinyl windows and electric zone heating.

Shared coin op laundry facilities on site.

Water/sewer/garbage paid.

Off street parking.

Sorry, no pets.



House is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Call office at 360-698-3829 to schedule a showing.



Check out our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com for a listing of all our available rentals.



No Pets Allowed



