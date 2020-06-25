All apartments in Bremerton
1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1

1510 Snyder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 Available 10/15/19 Newly Remodelled 1BR/1BA cottage minutes from everywhere! - These super cute cottages have been completely remodeled and will not last long so hurry up and make an appt to see them!
Brand new...well...everything.
Living room and kitchen great room. Kitchen with all appliances. One bedroom and 3/4 bath.
Double paned vinyl windows and electric zone heating.
Shared coin op laundry facilities on site.
Water/sewer/garbage paid.
Off street parking.
Sorry, no pets.

House is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Call office at 360-698-3829 to schedule a showing.

Check out our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com for a listing of all our available rentals.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 have any available units?
1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 have?
Some of 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 offers parking.
Does 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 have a pool?
No, 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 have accessible units?
No, 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Snyder Ave Apt #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

