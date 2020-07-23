Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1508 11th St #A Available 08/14/20 Centrally located top floor duplex! - This centrally located and 2017 newly remodeled upper floor duplex is located in the heart of Bremerton with easy access to highways, Olympic College, the ferry as well as PSNS! This unit has two good sized bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms. There is a wonderful kitchen with cabinet space and all matching appliances. There is also a washer & dryer set that is Owner supplied! One less thing to worry about!



There are 2 off street parking spots for the home as well as a nice shared lawn area that is maintained by the Owner. Another thing less to worry about!



This unit is pet friendly, cats and small dogs are negotiable with an added pet deposit and a monthly pet admin fee. The tenant is responsible for a flat water/sewer monthly fee of $75.00 as well as electric and trash service. Baseboard electric heat.



Please do not disturb tenants.



