Bremerton, WA
1508 11th St #A
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1508 11th St #A

1508 11th Street · (425) 678-3510 ext. 1050
Location

1508 11th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1508 11th St #A · Avail. Aug 14

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1508 11th St #A Available 08/14/20 Centrally located top floor duplex! - This centrally located and 2017 newly remodeled upper floor duplex is located in the heart of Bremerton with easy access to highways, Olympic College, the ferry as well as PSNS! This unit has two good sized bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms. There is a wonderful kitchen with cabinet space and all matching appliances. There is also a washer & dryer set that is Owner supplied! One less thing to worry about!

There are 2 off street parking spots for the home as well as a nice shared lawn area that is maintained by the Owner. Another thing less to worry about!

This unit is pet friendly, cats and small dogs are negotiable with an added pet deposit and a monthly pet admin fee. The tenant is responsible for a flat water/sewer monthly fee of $75.00 as well as electric and trash service. Baseboard electric heat.

To view a complete list of our available homes and/or to schedule a viewing today, please visit our website at lcpmwa.com.
Please do not disturb tenants.

(RLNE5936412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 11th St #A have any available units?
1508 11th St #A has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1508 11th St #A have?
Some of 1508 11th St #A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 11th St #A currently offering any rent specials?
1508 11th St #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 11th St #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 11th St #A is pet friendly.
Does 1508 11th St #A offer parking?
Yes, 1508 11th St #A offers parking.
Does 1508 11th St #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 11th St #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 11th St #A have a pool?
No, 1508 11th St #A does not have a pool.
Does 1508 11th St #A have accessible units?
No, 1508 11th St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 11th St #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 11th St #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 11th St #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 11th St #A does not have units with air conditioning.
