1413 Park Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan courtyard range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly painted cottage with water/sewer paid , across from a park - This awesome little house is across the street from the park and the water!

Living room with ceiling fan, one bedroom and 3/4 bath with stackable washer/dryer.

Open kitchen with gas range and fridge and lots of cabinet space.

Electric zone heating, with water and sewer being paid by owner.

Pets under 20lbs negotiable with additional deposit and monthly pet admin fee.

Freshly painted!

Shared courtyard and fenced yard area.



Check our all our available rentals at www.lighthouse-cove.com



(RLNE2401734)