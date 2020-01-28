All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1413 Park Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1413 Park Ave.
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1413 Park Ave.

1413 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1413 Park Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly painted cottage with water/sewer paid , across from a park - This awesome little house is across the street from the park and the water!
Living room with ceiling fan, one bedroom and 3/4 bath with stackable washer/dryer.
Open kitchen with gas range and fridge and lots of cabinet space.
Electric zone heating, with water and sewer being paid by owner.
Pets under 20lbs negotiable with additional deposit and monthly pet admin fee.
Freshly painted!
Shared courtyard and fenced yard area.

Check our all our available rentals at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE2401734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Park Ave. have any available units?
1413 Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1413 Park Ave. have?
Some of 1413 Park Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Park Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Park Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Park Ave. offer parking?
No, 1413 Park Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 Park Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Park Ave. have a pool?
No, 1413 Park Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1413 Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Park Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Park Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College