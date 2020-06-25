All apartments in Bremerton
1357 Jacobson Blvd

1357 Jacobson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1357 Jacobson Boulevard, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Rambler in Mannette - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath Rambler in the heart of Manette. Open living area to kitchen space. Wood flooring through out house, & updated bathroom. Pets maybe considered by home owner.

(RLNE5587853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Jacobson Blvd have any available units?
1357 Jacobson Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1357 Jacobson Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Jacobson Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Jacobson Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1357 Jacobson Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1357 Jacobson Blvd offer parking?
No, 1357 Jacobson Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1357 Jacobson Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Jacobson Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Jacobson Blvd have a pool?
No, 1357 Jacobson Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Jacobson Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1357 Jacobson Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Jacobson Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 Jacobson Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 Jacobson Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1357 Jacobson Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
