1357 Jacobson Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom Rambler in Mannette - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath Rambler in the heart of Manette. Open living area to kitchen space. Wood flooring through out house, & updated bathroom. Pets maybe considered by home owner.



(RLNE5587853)