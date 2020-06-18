1226 10th St

Amenities

garage

Cute & Affordable! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



Located just a short distance away from PSNS and Olympic College, this spacious one bedroom Bremerton home could be PERFECT for you! One bedroom, large living area/dining room, eat in kitchen, full bath, garage, and fantastic storage space in the basement. Cute home, cute yard space, and now it's only missing YOU! One day it's here, the next day it's gone- If you've experienced that problem in your housing search lately, don't delay in setting up a showing on this home! For more information or to schedule a showing contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!



The lease term for this home is 2 YEARS.



*Sorry, no animals.



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



