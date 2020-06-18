All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

1226 10th St

1226 10th St · No Longer Available
Location

1226 10th St, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Cute & Affordable! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

Located just a short distance away from PSNS and Olympic College, this spacious one bedroom Bremerton home could be PERFECT for you! One bedroom, large living area/dining room, eat in kitchen, full bath, garage, and fantastic storage space in the basement. Cute home, cute yard space, and now it's only missing YOU! One day it's here, the next day it's gone- If you've experienced that problem in your housing search lately, don't delay in setting up a showing on this home! For more information or to schedule a showing contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!

The lease term for this home is 2 YEARS.

*Sorry, no animals.

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2279125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 10th St have any available units?
1226 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1226 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
1226 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 1226 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1226 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 1226 10th St offers parking.
Does 1226 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 10th St have a pool?
No, 1226 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 1226 10th St have accessible units?
No, 1226 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

