Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

1222 Park Unit 3

1222 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Park Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 bed 1 bath Near Park and Olympic College Available Now - Available Now. 1 bed 1 bath unit with fresh paint and new flooring. $100 fee includes water/sewer/garbage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5713018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Park Unit 3 have any available units?
1222 Park Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1222 Park Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Park Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Park Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Park Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1222 Park Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 1222 Park Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Park Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Park Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Park Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1222 Park Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Park Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1222 Park Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Park Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Park Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Park Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 Park Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

