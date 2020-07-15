116 Acorn St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Duplex in East Bremerton available for rent. This unit is currently occupied, available for Lease July 1, 2020. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, and new energy efficient windows. Washer and Dryer hook ups. Additional enclosed storage room. Rent is $1250/mo, with a $1300 security deposit.



Tenants are responsible for utilities. $75 water/sewer cap paid directly to landlord. To qualify, the minimum combined income requirement would be 3x the rent, or $3700/mo. I'm looking for a good rental history and clean criminal background check. Sorry, No Smoking, No Pets.



1 year lease, $20 application fee.

Minutes away from PSNS, downtown Bremerton, Olympic College and Bremerton-Seattle Ferry Terminal. Close to parks, bus lines and shopping.