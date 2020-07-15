All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 116 Acorn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
116 Acorn St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:17 PM

116 Acorn St

116 Acorn Street · (360) 329-2466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

116 Acorn Street, Bremerton, WA 98310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Duplex in East Bremerton available for rent. This unit is currently occupied, available for Lease July 1, 2020. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, and new energy efficient windows. Washer and Dryer hook ups. Additional enclosed storage room. Rent is $1250/mo, with a $1300 security deposit.

Tenants are responsible for utilities. $75 water/sewer cap paid directly to landlord. To qualify, the minimum combined income requirement would be 3x the rent, or $3700/mo. I'm looking for a good rental history and clean criminal background check. Sorry, No Smoking, No Pets.

1 year lease, $20 application fee.
Minutes away from PSNS, downtown Bremerton, Olympic College and Bremerton-Seattle Ferry Terminal. Close to parks, bus lines and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Acorn St have any available units?
116 Acorn St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Acorn St have?
Some of 116 Acorn St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Acorn St currently offering any rent specials?
116 Acorn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Acorn St pet-friendly?
No, 116 Acorn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 116 Acorn St offer parking?
Yes, 116 Acorn St offers parking.
Does 116 Acorn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Acorn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Acorn St have a pool?
No, 116 Acorn St does not have a pool.
Does 116 Acorn St have accessible units?
No, 116 Acorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Acorn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Acorn St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Acorn St have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Acorn St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 116 Acorn St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with GymsBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity