Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1127 Wheaton Way #A1
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1127 Wheaton Way #A1

1127 Wheaton Way · No Longer Available
Location

1127 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ground Floor No-Bank Waterfront Condo in Manette - Immaculate one bedroom condo on the waters edge in Manette with many unique upgrades. Walk-through bathroom with custom shower & copper sink. Large living room, adjoining bonus room and large deck with views of Port Washington Narrows, Manette Bridge and downtown Bremerton. Motorized awning to cover back patio. Brand new tile flooring. Close to downtown, PSNS and Bremerton Ferry. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Available late May. Tenant liability insurance required. No pets. Application available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermereforrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2629413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 have any available units?
1127 Wheaton Way #A1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Wheaton Way #A1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 offer parking?
No, 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 does not offer parking.
Does 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 have a pool?
No, 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 have accessible units?
No, 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 Wheaton Way #A1 does not have units with air conditioning.

