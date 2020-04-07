1127 Wheaton Way #A1

Amenities

Ground Floor No-Bank Waterfront Condo in Manette - Immaculate one bedroom condo on the waters edge in Manette with many unique upgrades. Walk-through bathroom with custom shower & copper sink. Large living room, adjoining bonus room and large deck with views of Port Washington Narrows, Manette Bridge and downtown Bremerton. Motorized awning to cover back patio. Brand new tile flooring. Close to downtown, PSNS and Bremerton Ferry. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Available late May. Tenant liability insurance required. No pets. Application available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

bobbi@windermereforrent.com



(RLNE2629413)