All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like
1105 E. 31st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1105 E. 31st Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

1105 E. 31st Street

1105 East 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1105 East 31st Street, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Old World Charm with Modern Convenience! - Centrally located on a large lot, this 2 bedroom/1.75 bedroom home is full of contemporary updates including custom wood plantation blinds, modern fixtures, tile counters, and stainless steel appliances. Features include original hardwood floors throughout downstairs, an upstairs loft area that's great office/bonus room, and a large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups and deep sink. The yard around the house is partially fenced as is the large side yard near the detached garage.

No smoking. Pets negotiable and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com. Pet admin fee due at move-in and monthly pet rent required. See application disclosure for more info.

Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $100 will be due at lease signing.
$30.00 per month Resident Benefits Package--see application disclosure for more info.

Visit our website for updated details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

(RLNE2220196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1105 E. 31st Street have any available units?
1105 E. 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1105 E. 31st Street have?
Some of 1105 E. 31st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 E. 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1105 E. 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 E. 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1105 E. 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1105 E. 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1105 E. 31st Street offers parking.
Does 1105 E. 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 E. 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 E. 31st Street have a pool?
No, 1105 E. 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1105 E. 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 1105 E. 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 E. 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 E. 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 E. 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 E. 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 BedroomsBremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College