1105 E. 31st Street.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Old World Charm with Modern Convenience! - Centrally located on a large lot, this 2 bedroom/1.75 bedroom home is full of contemporary updates including custom wood plantation blinds, modern fixtures, tile counters, and stainless steel appliances. Features include original hardwood floors throughout downstairs, an upstairs loft area that's great office/bonus room, and a large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups and deep sink. The yard around the house is partially fenced as is the large side yard near the detached garage.



No smoking. Pets negotiable and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com. Pet admin fee due at move-in and monthly pet rent required. See application disclosure for more info.



Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

A move-in admin fee of $100 will be due at lease signing.

$30.00 per month Resident Benefits Package--see application disclosure for more info.



Visit our website for updated details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.



