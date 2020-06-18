Amenities

1017 4th Street Unit C Available 08/01/20 Studio apartment near PSNS - This is a lower level unit in a large historical home just a block from the PSNS with a secured entrance. Kitchen has newer counter-top and fully functional (yet small) stove & fridge. Bathroom has a stand up shower. Bedroom has 2 of the walls 2/3 taken up with a shelf for additional storage. Queen sized bed may fit. Water/Sewer/Electric included in the rent. Coin-op washer/dryer right outside this units door make it VERY easy to do laundry. No pets please. Please call 360-698-8200 to speak to any member of our team for property details, showing times, or the application process.



No Pets Allowed



