1005 SHORE DRIVE Available 02/01/19 Manette Waterfront! - 2 bedroom home with 120 feet of no-bank gravel waterfront in Manette. Wrap-around deck, large yard, fruit trees and plants. Enclosed entry area separates 2 car garage and home. Open kitchen, dining and living area with tons of windows to enjoy the water view. Gas woodstove. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Laundry shoot to downstairs laundry area. Partially finished basement area with bar, gas woodstove and second bathroom area. Lots of storage and separate entrance to backyard area.Pets accepted with owner approval and additional security deposit. Available early February, 2019. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

360-265-1781

bobbi@windermere.com



(RLNE3243540)