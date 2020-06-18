All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1005 SHORE DRIVE

1005 Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Shore Drive, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1005 SHORE DRIVE Available 02/01/19 Manette Waterfront! - 2 bedroom home with 120 feet of no-bank gravel waterfront in Manette. Wrap-around deck, large yard, fruit trees and plants. Enclosed entry area separates 2 car garage and home. Open kitchen, dining and living area with tons of windows to enjoy the water view. Gas woodstove. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Laundry shoot to downstairs laundry area. Partially finished basement area with bar, gas woodstove and second bathroom area. Lots of storage and separate entrance to backyard area.Pets accepted with owner approval and additional security deposit. Available early February, 2019. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE3243540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
1005 SHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1005 SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1005 SHORE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1005 SHORE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 SHORE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1005 SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1005 SHORE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1005 SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 SHORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1005 SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1005 SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1005 SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 SHORE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 SHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 SHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
