9523 NE 180th St #A205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool bbq/grill

Condo in Bothell - Woodinville, Kenmore, Kirkland - Bright 2nd flr -Walk up condo with recent exterior remodel located in DT Bothell. Cedar Crest II comes with the use of Seasonal pool & BBQ, all yr use of the Cabana and 1/2 basket ball court.

The unit inclds approx 750 sf of space w/ separate dining area and galley kitchen, lrg bedrm w/ ceiling fan and mirrored closet drs, nice updated bthrom w/ tub, a comfy stone real wood burning frplc nicely positioned in the lvg rm, New widows , w/d, and elect forced air furnace so no baseboard heaters taking up wall space, private S. facing deck for lots of light, and storage locker.

Walk to KC Library, Grocery, DT Bothell and Burke Gilman Trail, Landing Park-Sammamish river, 2 minutes to I-405, 5 minutes bus to UW, Bothell and Cascadia Comm. Coll.



Application Fee: $45 per adult

Pets: Case By Case

Deposit: $1495 ($250 non-refundable Carpet cleaning fee only)

Term: 12 months



Utilities: W/S/G $50 contribution per person per month

Tenant pays for Electricity



Required: 1st, deposit, Last (LMR can be paid in three equal installments, or waived with excellent ref)



Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)



To schedule a tour https://showmojo.com/l/882dc93071



If you have any questions please call Liv at 206.577.0591 or liv@rpapm.com



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



Keywords: Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Totem Lake, Kirkland, Lynnwood



(RLNE4930546)