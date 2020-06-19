All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 9523 NE 180th St #A205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
9523 NE 180th St #A205
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9523 NE 180th St #A205

9523 Northeast 180th Street · (206) 577-0591 ext. 291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9523 Northeast 180th Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Downtown-190th-Riverfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 9523 NE 180th St #A205 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Condo in Bothell - Woodinville, Kenmore, Kirkland - Bright 2nd flr -Walk up condo with recent exterior remodel located in DT Bothell. Cedar Crest II comes with the use of Seasonal pool & BBQ, all yr use of the Cabana and 1/2 basket ball court.
The unit inclds approx 750 sf of space w/ separate dining area and galley kitchen, lrg bedrm w/ ceiling fan and mirrored closet drs, nice updated bthrom w/ tub, a comfy stone real wood burning frplc nicely positioned in the lvg rm, New widows , w/d, and elect forced air furnace so no baseboard heaters taking up wall space, private S. facing deck for lots of light, and storage locker.
Walk to KC Library, Grocery, DT Bothell and Burke Gilman Trail, Landing Park-Sammamish river, 2 minutes to I-405, 5 minutes bus to UW, Bothell and Cascadia Comm. Coll.

Application Fee: $45 per adult
Pets: Case By Case
Deposit: $1495 ($250 non-refundable Carpet cleaning fee only)
Term: 12 months

Utilities: W/S/G $50 contribution per person per month
Tenant pays for Electricity

Required: 1st, deposit, Last (LMR can be paid in three equal installments, or waived with excellent ref)

Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

To schedule a tour https://showmojo.com/l/882dc93071

If you have any questions please call Liv at 206.577.0591 or liv@rpapm.com

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

Keywords: Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Totem Lake, Kirkland, Lynnwood

(RLNE4930546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9523 NE 180th St #A205 have any available units?
9523 NE 180th St #A205 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9523 NE 180th St #A205 have?
Some of 9523 NE 180th St #A205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9523 NE 180th St #A205 currently offering any rent specials?
9523 NE 180th St #A205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9523 NE 180th St #A205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9523 NE 180th St #A205 is pet friendly.
Does 9523 NE 180th St #A205 offer parking?
Yes, 9523 NE 180th St #A205 does offer parking.
Does 9523 NE 180th St #A205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9523 NE 180th St #A205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9523 NE 180th St #A205 have a pool?
Yes, 9523 NE 180th St #A205 has a pool.
Does 9523 NE 180th St #A205 have accessible units?
No, 9523 NE 180th St #A205 does not have accessible units.
Does 9523 NE 180th St #A205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9523 NE 180th St #A205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9523 NE 180th St #A205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9523 NE 180th St #A205 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9523 NE 180th St #A205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity