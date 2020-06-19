9523 NE 180th St #A205

Amenities
Condo in Bothell - Woodinville, Kenmore, Kirkland - Bright 2nd flr -Walk up condo with recent exterior remodel located in DT Bothell. Cedar Crest II comes with the use of Seasonal pool & BBQ, all yr use of the Cabana and 1/2 basket ball court.
The unit inclds approx 750 sf of space w/ separate dining area and galley kitchen, lrg bedrm w/ ceiling fan and mirrored closet drs, nice updated bthrom w/ tub, a comfy stone real wood burning frplc nicely positioned in the lvg rm, New widows , w/d, and elect forced air furnace so no baseboard heaters taking up wall space, private S. facing deck for lots of light, and storage locker.
Walk to KC Library, Grocery, DT Bothell and Burke Gilman Trail, Landing Park-Sammamish river, 2 minutes to I-405, 5 minutes bus to UW, Bothell and Cascadia Comm. Coll.
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Pets: Case By Case
Deposit: $1495 ($250 non-refundable Carpet cleaning fee only)
Term: 12 months
Utilities: W/S/G $50 contribution per person per month
Tenant pays for Electricity
Required: 1st, deposit, Last (LMR can be paid in three equal installments, or waived with excellent ref)
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
To schedule a tour https://showmojo.com/l/882dc93071
If you have any questions please call Liv at 206.577.0591 or liv@rpapm.com
For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com
Keywords: Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Totem Lake, Kirkland, Lynnwood
(RLNE4930546)