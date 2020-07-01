Amenities
9517 NE 180th St #B107 Available 12/10/19 Application Pending!!! Available Soon! Ground Floor, Corner Unit in Beautiful Bothell Location! - This modest two bedroom one bath condo is quite lovely. It has a large open living and dining room area with brick wood burning fireplace. Complex has been updated with brand new windows and exterior updates! Kitchen comes with all appliances. Two nice size bedrooms and one full bath. Washer/dryer in unit. One assigned parking space and plenty of additional parking are available. Amenities include a sport/tennis court, fitness room and pool. Great location close to downtown Bothell, Birk Gilman trail, Bothell Way and bus routes. Enjoy free access to Anderson School Indoor Saltwater Pool! Month to Month lease. More pictures soon!
SQ FT:815
YEAR BUILT: 1979
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cedar Crest
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Westhill
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Canyon Park
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No pets
LEASE TERMS: Month to Month
Flate rate utilites: $100/mo includes water, sewer, garbage
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1350
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $200
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
