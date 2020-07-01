All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 9517 NE 180th St #B107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
9517 NE 180th St #B107
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

9517 NE 180th St #B107

9517 Northeast 180th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9517 Northeast 180th Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Downtown-190th-Riverfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
9517 NE 180th St #B107 Available 12/10/19 Application Pending!!! Available Soon! Ground Floor, Corner Unit in Beautiful Bothell Location! - This modest two bedroom one bath condo is quite lovely. It has a large open living and dining room area with brick wood burning fireplace. Complex has been updated with brand new windows and exterior updates! Kitchen comes with all appliances. Two nice size bedrooms and one full bath. Washer/dryer in unit. One assigned parking space and plenty of additional parking are available. Amenities include a sport/tennis court, fitness room and pool. Great location close to downtown Bothell, Birk Gilman trail, Bothell Way and bus routes. Enjoy free access to Anderson School Indoor Saltwater Pool! Month to Month lease. More pictures soon!

SQ FT:815

YEAR BUILT: 1979

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cedar Crest

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Westhill
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Canyon Park
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No pets

LEASE TERMS: Month to Month

Flate rate utilites: $100/mo includes water, sewer, garbage

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1350
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $200

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3674670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9517 NE 180th St #B107 have any available units?
9517 NE 180th St #B107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 9517 NE 180th St #B107 have?
Some of 9517 NE 180th St #B107's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9517 NE 180th St #B107 currently offering any rent specials?
9517 NE 180th St #B107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9517 NE 180th St #B107 pet-friendly?
No, 9517 NE 180th St #B107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 9517 NE 180th St #B107 offer parking?
Yes, 9517 NE 180th St #B107 offers parking.
Does 9517 NE 180th St #B107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9517 NE 180th St #B107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9517 NE 180th St #B107 have a pool?
Yes, 9517 NE 180th St #B107 has a pool.
Does 9517 NE 180th St #B107 have accessible units?
No, 9517 NE 180th St #B107 does not have accessible units.
Does 9517 NE 180th St #B107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9517 NE 180th St #B107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9517 NE 180th St #B107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9517 NE 180th St #B107 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus