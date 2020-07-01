Amenities

9517 NE 180th St #B107 Available 12/10/19 Application Pending!!! Available Soon! Ground Floor, Corner Unit in Beautiful Bothell Location! - This modest two bedroom one bath condo is quite lovely. It has a large open living and dining room area with brick wood burning fireplace. Complex has been updated with brand new windows and exterior updates! Kitchen comes with all appliances. Two nice size bedrooms and one full bath. Washer/dryer in unit. One assigned parking space and plenty of additional parking are available. Amenities include a sport/tennis court, fitness room and pool. Great location close to downtown Bothell, Birk Gilman trail, Bothell Way and bus routes. Enjoy free access to Anderson School Indoor Saltwater Pool! Month to Month lease. More pictures soon!



SQ FT:815



YEAR BUILT: 1979



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cedar Crest



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Westhill

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Canyon Park

HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No pets



LEASE TERMS: Month to Month



Flate rate utilites: $100/mo includes water, sewer, garbage



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1350

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $200



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



No Pets Allowed



