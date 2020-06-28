3105 222nd St SE

3105 222nd Street Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021 Canyon Creek-39th SE
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bothell Home - Property Id: 147705
Beautifully maintained one owner home. Open floor plan with main floor bedroom and bath. large gourmet kitchen. Private back yead. 3 car garage. easy commute to amenities/employment. Tons of storage. 1 yr lease. First months rent plus depost. $3450 Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147705p Property Id 147705
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
