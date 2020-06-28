All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 3105 222nd St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
3105 222nd St SE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

3105 222nd St SE

3105 222nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3105 222nd Street Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bothell Home - Property Id: 147705

Beautifully maintained one owner home. Open floor plan with main floor bedroom and bath. large gourmet kitchen. Private back yead. 3 car garage. easy commute to amenities/employment. Tons of storage. 1 yr lease. First months rent plus depost. $3450
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147705p
Property Id 147705

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5097204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 222nd St SE have any available units?
3105 222nd St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 3105 222nd St SE have?
Some of 3105 222nd St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 222nd St SE currently offering any rent specials?
3105 222nd St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 222nd St SE pet-friendly?
No, 3105 222nd St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 3105 222nd St SE offer parking?
Yes, 3105 222nd St SE offers parking.
Does 3105 222nd St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3105 222nd St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 222nd St SE have a pool?
No, 3105 222nd St SE does not have a pool.
Does 3105 222nd St SE have accessible units?
No, 3105 222nd St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 222nd St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 222nd St SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3105 222nd St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3105 222nd St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus