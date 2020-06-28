3105 222nd St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Bothell Home - Property Id: 147705



Beautifully maintained one owner home. Open floor plan with main floor bedroom and bath. large gourmet kitchen. Private back yead. 3 car garage. easy commute to amenities/employment. Tons of storage. 1 yr lease. First months rent plus depost. $3450

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147705p

Property Id 147705



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5097204)