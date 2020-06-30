23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Application Pending!!! Move In Ready!!! Fall Special $500 off rent! 1 Bed W/ Private garage, Storage Unit & Patio! $100/mo for W/S/G - Take advantage of the Fall Special and get $500$ off your 1st month's rent!



Welcome home to the perfectly located condo in Bothell! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath home overlooks the protected greenbelt and features a private garage! Window coverings, Full sized washer and dryer. Plenty of peace, quiet and privacy when you sit out on the second floor balcony. Perfectly clean, & meticulously maintained. Store your extra items in the storage unit on the patio, keeping the garage primed for parking. Easy access to 405, Walk to new and exciting things in downtown & McMenamins pool.



SQ FT: 611

YEAR BUILT: 1996

COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Canyon Park



SCHOOL DISTRICT: North Shore School District: Shelton View Elem, Canyon Park Jr High, Bothell HS

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Dogs under 20 pounds & cats allowed Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 months



Flat Rate Utilities: $100/mo for water, sewer, garbage



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required No Smoking On the Premises Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

DEPOSITS DUE UPON SIGNING:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1200.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $300.00



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



