Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202

23908 Bothell Everett Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

23908 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell, WA 98021
Country Village-Lake Pleasant-527 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!!! Move In Ready!!! Fall Special $500 off rent! 1 Bed W/ Private garage, Storage Unit & Patio! $100/mo for W/S/G - Take advantage of the Fall Special and get $500$ off your 1st month's rent!

Welcome home to the perfectly located condo in Bothell! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath home overlooks the protected greenbelt and features a private garage! Window coverings, Full sized washer and dryer. Plenty of peace, quiet and privacy when you sit out on the second floor balcony. Perfectly clean, & meticulously maintained. Store your extra items in the storage unit on the patio, keeping the garage primed for parking. Easy access to 405, Walk to new and exciting things in downtown & McMenamins pool.

SQ FT: 611
YEAR BUILT: 1996
COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Canyon Park

SCHOOL DISTRICT: North Shore School District: Shelton View Elem, Canyon Park Jr High, Bothell HS
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Dogs under 20 pounds & cats allowed Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months

Flat Rate Utilities: $100/mo for water, sewer, garbage

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required No Smoking On the Premises Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
DEPOSITS DUE UPON SIGNING:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1200.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $300.00

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5145200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 have any available units?
23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 have?
Some of 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 currently offering any rent specials?
23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 is pet friendly.
Does 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 offer parking?
Yes, 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 offers parking.
Does 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 have a pool?
Yes, 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 has a pool.
Does 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 have accessible units?
No, 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 does not have accessible units.
Does 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202 does not have units with air conditioning.

