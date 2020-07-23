All apartments in Bothell
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

15730 116th AVE NE #107

15730 116th Avenue Northeast · (425) 478-8134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15730 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15730 116th AVE NE #107 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
elevator
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
15730 116th AVE NE #107 Available 08/04/20 Kingsgate Secure Entry Condo - 1309SF, 2bd + 2ba + Den + Parking Garage - 2 bed 2 bath + Den/nook condo a quiet secured building, just off of I405.
**2 Parking Spaces Included!**
This luxury condo is situated in the back of the building with serene green belt views. A chefs kitchen leads to a bright open dining and living room, adjacent to an additional study/library. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and 2 additional closets leading to a 5 piece master bathroom. Constructed in 2008 and meticulously maintained.

Underground parking with elevator and secure indoor entry and mail room.

Community amenities include Tennis Courts, Garden, 2 play areas, picnic tables, BBQ Cabana, and Walking Paths.

Walking distance to Brickyard P&R, easy access to I405, Microsoft, Bellevue & Seattle. Centrally located where Woodinville, Kirkland, and Bothell meet, Just minutes to the newly re-constructed downtown Bothell area, the ever expanding Woodinville Winery-tourist district, and Kirkland Waterfront.

Garbage included - all other utilities paid by tenant

Please text Erica for details. 425-478-8134 erica@northpacificproperties.com
** Due to COVID, we are unable to show this unit in person. Virtual Tour available upon request **

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5902541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15730 116th AVE NE #107 have any available units?
15730 116th AVE NE #107 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15730 116th AVE NE #107 have?
Some of 15730 116th AVE NE #107's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15730 116th AVE NE #107 currently offering any rent specials?
15730 116th AVE NE #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15730 116th AVE NE #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15730 116th AVE NE #107 is pet friendly.
Does 15730 116th AVE NE #107 offer parking?
Yes, 15730 116th AVE NE #107 offers parking.
Does 15730 116th AVE NE #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15730 116th AVE NE #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15730 116th AVE NE #107 have a pool?
No, 15730 116th AVE NE #107 does not have a pool.
Does 15730 116th AVE NE #107 have accessible units?
No, 15730 116th AVE NE #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 15730 116th AVE NE #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15730 116th AVE NE #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15730 116th AVE NE #107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15730 116th AVE NE #107 does not have units with air conditioning.
