15730 116th AVE NE #107 Available 08/04/20 Kingsgate Secure Entry Condo - 1309SF, 2bd + 2ba + Den + Parking Garage - 2 bed 2 bath + Den/nook condo a quiet secured building, just off of I405.

**2 Parking Spaces Included!**

This luxury condo is situated in the back of the building with serene green belt views. A chefs kitchen leads to a bright open dining and living room, adjacent to an additional study/library. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and 2 additional closets leading to a 5 piece master bathroom. Constructed in 2008 and meticulously maintained.



Underground parking with elevator and secure indoor entry and mail room.



Community amenities include Tennis Courts, Garden, 2 play areas, picnic tables, BBQ Cabana, and Walking Paths.



Walking distance to Brickyard P&R, easy access to I405, Microsoft, Bellevue & Seattle. Centrally located where Woodinville, Kirkland, and Bothell meet, Just minutes to the newly re-constructed downtown Bothell area, the ever expanding Woodinville Winery-tourist district, and Kirkland Waterfront.



Garbage included - all other utilities paid by tenant



Please text Erica for details. 425-478-8134 erica@northpacificproperties.com

** Due to COVID, we are unable to show this unit in person. Virtual Tour available upon request **



No Cats Allowed



