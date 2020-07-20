All apartments in Bothell
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206

15711 Waynita Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15711 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo with a View - ***Application Pending***

You'll love this spacious home with an open floor plan on the lower level and two large bedrooms upstairs. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, it's own private bathroom, and dual closets. This unit has new flooring in the living area and upstairs. This unit also has a garage, which means extra storage AND room for your car! Amenities include a sport Court, RV Parking and Clubhouse. Lawn area and privacy just outside the front door!

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2056

(RLNE4905249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 have any available units?
15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 have?
Some of 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 currently offering any rent specials?
15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 is pet friendly.
Does 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 offer parking?
Yes, 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 offers parking.
Does 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 have a pool?
No, 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 does not have a pool.
Does 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 have accessible units?
No, 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 does not have accessible units.
Does 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206 does not have units with air conditioning.
