15711 Waynita Way NE Unit H206

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Condo with a View



You'll love this spacious home with an open floor plan on the lower level and two large bedrooms upstairs. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, it's own private bathroom, and dual closets. This unit has new flooring in the living area and upstairs. This unit also has a garage, which means extra storage AND room for your car! Amenities include a sport Court, RV Parking and Clubhouse. Lawn area and privacy just outside the front door!



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



