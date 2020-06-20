All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

320 202nd Street SE

320 202nd St SE · (206) 577-0594 ext. 225
Location

320 202nd St SE, Bothell West, WA 98012
Filbert-Winesap

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 320 202nd Street SE · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2418 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful Single Family Home In Bothell/Lynnwood - Newer 3 level home features an entry-level bedroom & 3/4 bath.
Head upstairs to the great room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen w/ slab counters, spacious island,& stainless steel appliances.
On the third level, find a great master with ensuite bath & walk in closet, two more bedrooms, another full bath & laundry room.
Northshore school district.
1st, last, & security deposit required.
$1700.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$500.00 Non-Refundable Carpet, floors and Blind Cleaning Fee.
.
No pets Please

- To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/2c049de076
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

For A Video Walk Through Copy and Paste this link: https://youtu.be/jCRoIBkSFqQ

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2675463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 202nd Street SE have any available units?
320 202nd Street SE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 202nd Street SE have?
Some of 320 202nd Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 202nd Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
320 202nd Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 202nd Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 320 202nd Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 320 202nd Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 320 202nd Street SE does offer parking.
Does 320 202nd Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 202nd Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 202nd Street SE have a pool?
No, 320 202nd Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 320 202nd Street SE have accessible units?
No, 320 202nd Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 320 202nd Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 202nd Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 202nd Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 202nd Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
