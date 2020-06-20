320 202nd Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Beautiful Single Family Home In Bothell/Lynnwood - Newer 3 level home features an entry-level bedroom & 3/4 bath.

Head upstairs to the great room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen w/ slab counters, spacious island,& stainless steel appliances.

On the third level, find a great master with ensuite bath & walk in closet, two more bedrooms, another full bath & laundry room.

Northshore school district.

1st, last, & security deposit required.

$1700.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$500.00 Non-Refundable Carpet, floors and Blind Cleaning Fee.

.

No pets Please



- To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/2c049de076

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



For A Video Walk Through Copy and Paste this link: https://youtu.be/jCRoIBkSFqQ



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2675463)