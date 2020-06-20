320 202nd Street SE

Amenities
Beautiful Single Family Home In Bothell/Lynnwood - Newer 3 level home features an entry-level bedroom & 3/4 bath.
Head upstairs to the great room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen w/ slab counters, spacious island,& stainless steel appliances.
On the third level, find a great master with ensuite bath & walk in closet, two more bedrooms, another full bath & laundry room.
Northshore school district.
1st, last, & security deposit required.
$1700.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$500.00 Non-Refundable Carpet, floors and Blind Cleaning Fee.
No pets Please
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
